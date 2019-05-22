Ciara Gets Accepted Into Harvard

The 33-year-old recording artist shared her excitement Monday after being accepted into the Harvard Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

Ciara shared a photo of herself in a Harvard sweatshirt. She thanked Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse in the caption.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!" Ciara wrote.

"Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER," she added.

Ciara's husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, was among those to congratulate the star in the comments.

"Leveling All the way Up! I see you Momma! I can't wait to see our daughter follow in your footsteps!" the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote.

Ciara's news follows the release of her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, and the launch of her record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara and Wilson also recently formed a new production company, Why Not You Productions.

In addition, Ciara is parent to 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson and 5-year-old son Future Zahir with Future. Ciara brought Future Zahir as her date to the Billboard Music Awards this month.