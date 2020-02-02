  1. Home
Ciara is Reveals She is Expecting Her Third Child

Published February 2nd, 2020 - 07:44 GMT
US singer Ciara announced she is expecting her third child on Instagram this week, with a sun-drenched photograph of her baby bump.

Ciara noted that her husband Russell Wilson took the photograph while the couple was on holiday in Turks and Caicos.

“Number 3,” she captioned the shot.

The baby will join Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, whom she had with her NFL player husband in 2017 and her five-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, who is from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Via SyndiGate.info


