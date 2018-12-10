Ciara Shows off Zuhair Murad Gown in Dubai

R&B superstar Ciara was in Dubai over the weekend. (Source: AFP)

R&B superstar Ciara took to Instagram to show off a dazzling, Imperial Russian Army-inspired gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad on Saturday night, which she wore to a party at the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

The “Level Up” singer was in town to perform at the inaugural Ball of Arabia, hosted by Vogue Arabia magazine, and took to the stage wearing an edgy black outfit, with her hair in a sleek ponytail.

The star posted a video on Instagram where she shows off her moves with two of her back-up dancers in the background before bursting into laughter offscreen. The “Like A Boy” singer also posted a snap in which she glowed in a silvery blue ensemble by Murad, complete with an Imperial Russian Army-inspired jacket with a bow at the neckline and sequin and beadwork worthy of a Romanov princess.

“Wearing Arabic designer @zuhairmuradofficial to the inaugural Ball of Arabia,” she captioned the series of three shots.

The dazzling outfit hails from Zuhair Murad’s Couture Fall-Winter 2018/19 line.

The 33-year-old star also posted a video in which she dances on a bed in the 7-star hotel that recently underwent refurbishing to restore it to its gold-and-blue glory.

After her stay in the UAE, Ciara is expected to head back to the US where she will host a star-studded New Year’s Eve party in Hollywood during which The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and Charlie Puth will perform, among a host of other famous names.

Despite her busy schedule, the singer recently told Wonderland magazine’s winter 2018/2019 issue that she would like to have more children.

Ciara — who has Future, four, with her ex-partner, and Sienna, 19 months, with her husband Russell Wilson — would love to add to her family one day but also has a lot of “business goals” she’d like to achieve, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

She said: “It’d be really cool to do tours with stadiums. And there’s a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish ... hopefully there will be more kids, for sure. Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”

And the hitmaker feels like she is a “better woman” because of her husband Russell and said that is what marriage should be about.

“Oh, absolutely. I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him. Obviously, I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better,” she told the magazine.