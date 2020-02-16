Ciara's New go-to Handbag is From Kuwaiti Accessories label 'Marzook'

It appears that Grammy award-winning artist Ciara has a new go-to handbag brand and it’s by a regional designer.

The “1, 2 Step” hitmaker was photographed rocking designs from Kuwaiti accessories label Marzook, not once, but twice in the span of a few days.

Last week, Ciara, who is expecting her second child with her husband Seattle Seahawks football player Russell Wilson, performed at luxury jewelry house Bulgari’s epic party for its new B.zero1 Rock collection during New York Fashion Week and for the occasion wore an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas that featured a blazer-style top with voluminous, oversized sleeves and a matching black mini skirt.

The mother-of-three elevated the monochromatic look with Marzook’s reflective orb clutch and glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Then, less than a week after shutting down the Bulgari party, the popstar and her husband got all dressed up for dinner in Los Angeles, where the “Melanin” singer kept things sleek by covering up her growing baby bump with an oversized gold jacket and matching trousers.

But it was her Marzook pill bag in silver and gold that stole the show. Opting for minimal jewelry, Ciara let her bag shine with its metallic finish.

Marzook is the brainchild of Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook.

Raised between Europe, the US and Kuwait, the design duo draw inspiration from their multicultural upbringing, incorporating exotic leather and skins, metals and resins into their maximalist designs that come in pill and spherical shapes.

Since establishing their namesake label in 2014, the designers have garnered worldwide attention and snapped up an impressive Hollywood client list that includes Kylie Jenner, Amal Clooney, Sofia Richie, Olivia Culpo, Lupita Nyong’o and Rita Ora to name a few.

Recently, on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” child star Julie Butters elevated her pink Christian Siriano ensemble with a matching crystal clutch from the Kuwaiti accessories label.

She also made full use of the crystal orb bag she was carrying, which turned out to be just the right size for the turkey sandwich she brought to the ceremony in her purse.