Cigna Park Run Summer Series

Published June 26th, 2019 - 09:58 GMT
The monthly Cigna Park Run series has moved indoors this summer, to Ibn Battuta Mall.

The event is free to attend, and suitable for the whole family, so bring them all along. There are two runs to choose from - you can do the 2.5km race or the 5km race. Both will see you running through the corridors of Ibn Battuta Mall, in what’s being touted as the most fun you can have in a mall- apart from shopping, of course!

The race is free to enter. If you want to take part, all you need to do is head to the event’s website and register.

 

 

Date 06 July 2019
Category Sports
Venue Ibn Battuta Mall
Ticket price Free
Admission 8am

 

