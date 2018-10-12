Claire Foy Exhausted After Movie 'First Man', She's Not Rushes Back to Work

Claire Foy (Twitter)

Claire Foy is taking a career break.

The 34-year-old actress - who split from husband Stephen Campbell Moore earlier this year - has already had a few months off, and when she's finished promoting her current movie, 'First Man', she's not rushing back to work as she's exhausted from her old schedule.

She said: "I did nothing for this whole summer and I plan not to do anything for quite a while longer. Making 'The Crown' and the three movies was really rewarding and amazing but quite exhausting."

And Claire - who is best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in Netflix drama 'The Crown' - thinks taking a break can only be good for her as an actress.

She explained to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I think you have to live your life in order to be an actor, otherwise you've got nothing to tell."

The 'Girl in the Spider's Web' actress has kept quiet about her split from Stephen, the father of her three-year-old daughter Ivy, but she admitted their separation has been "complex".

Discussing her role as Janet Armstrong, the wife of pioneering astronaut Neil Armstrong, in 'First Man', she said: "Janet and Neil's separation was complex, just like anyone who chooses to separate in a marriage.

"It's incredibly complex... but that's as far as I'm willing to go."

Claire suffers "really badly" with anxiety but believes she's not alone in struggling internally far more than people realise.

She said: "I suffer really badly with anxiety. Not about work but life in general. There's a thing of thinking somebody's life on the outside looks amazing, how wonderful, and that's such dog s**t.

"Internally, everyone's struggling. A few weeks ago, I saw someone crying on the side of the road and I thought, Oh my God, I want to give them a cuddle."