A Classic Children’s Story Is Coming To The QE2

Families are in for a treat aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth 2, where the classic tale The Wind in the Willows is coming to life for a limited time. Bring the little ones to see this generation-spanning story about Mr. Toad and his self-destructive obsession with motorcars from 11-19 October.

The Wind in the Willows centres around Mr. Toad, a rich and eccentric toad with a penchant for fads. He hops on and off trend trains with a callousness few can afford, though it's his newly discovered love for cars that gets him in the most trouble. When Chief Weasel and the Wild Roosters come after Mr. Toad, he turns to his friends Ratty, Mole and Mr. Badger to get him out of the mess.

Penned by British novelist Kenneth Grahame in 1908, The Wind in the Willows has seen many forms as a theatrical production, popular Disney animation, spin-off television shows and web series. It returns to its second home on stage with a talented cast of UK performers at Theatre by QE2, a 515-seat venue on the former cruise liner-turned-hotel.

There are two showings a day on 11, 12, 18 and 19 October with tickets starting at AED120. For an additional AED65 for children and AED135 for adults, families can enjoy a scrumptious tea at ‘Toad Hall’ before or after the show.

