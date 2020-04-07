Cleavage for TikTok? Dana Jabr Accused of Crossing Red Lines Because of Her Audacious Outfit (Video)

Syrian actress Dana Jabr published a video via TikTok of the song "Mesh Betrud" (You don't answer), which has been spreading widely among stars through the app.

Jabr appeared in the video wearing a black off-shoulder top, which puts her cleavage on display.

Followers interacted with Jabr's video; some praised her beauty and spontaneity, while many criticized her and saw that her appearance is very bold, and that she exaggerated in performing the song.

Aside from her bold appearance, there were some comments about Dana's different face features after undergoing plastic surgeries, to the point where she was ridiculed because her nose almost disappeared as a result.