Cleavage for TikTok? Dana Jabr Accused of Crossing Red Lines Because of Her Audacious Outfit (Video)

Syrian actress Dana Jabr published a video via TikTok of the song "Mesh Betrud" (You don't answer), which has been spreading widely among stars through the app.
Jabr appeared in the video wearing a black off-shoulder top, which puts her cleavage on display.
Followers interacted with Jabr's video; some praised her beauty and spontaneity, while many criticized her and saw that her appearance is very bold, and that she exaggerated in performing the song.
Aside from her bold appearance, there were some comments about Dana's different face features after undergoing plastic surgeries, to the point where she was ridiculed because her nose almost disappeared as a result.
دانا جبر بفيديو جديد . رح تلاقو كتير شغلات بتحبوها على متجرنا الإلكتروني @bashar_onlinestore Www.basharcollection.com/collections/all . الرابط بالبيو "الوصف" فوق 👆🏻👆🏻 . للإعلانات على صفحاتنا @syrian_actors1 @syrian_actors @dramiat.syria1 @mshaheerfun1 @car_bashar التواصل على الخاص 🌹🌹 . Management @bashar_alharbat @bashar_alharbat . @fitness_bashar_94 @fitness_bashar_94 @the_gyym . #عابد_فهد #قصي_خولي #تيم_حسن #باسل_خياط #نسرين_طافش #كندا_حنا #سلافة_معمار #نجوى_كرم #بسام_كوسا #سلاف_فواخرجي #باسم_ياخور #بشار_الحربات #دانا_جبر #هبة_نور #ديمة_قندلفت #ناصيف_زيتون #bashar_alharbat #معتصم_النهار #سيرين_عبدالنور #الهيبة #سوريا #كورونا #كورونا_فايروس #corona #coronavirüsü #coronavirusitalianews #coronavirus #خليك_بالبيت #stayhome , #خالد_تاجا Www.basharcollection.com/collections/all
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)