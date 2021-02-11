The Cobra Wins in Season 1 of Inta Min 'The Masked Singer'.. Find Out Which Artist Was Behind It

Inta Min 'The Masked Singer' finale was aired yesterday.

It was revealed that Algerian actress and singer Amal Bouchoucha was behind the cheetah costume.

Unlike the cheetah, the four judges of the show were unable to determine who was behind the cobra costume.

After a lot of confusion and disagreements, Egyptian songster Ehab Tawfik was disguised in the cobra costume, making him the winner of season 1 of the show.

The program's journey ended after a fierce competition in the final stage between the cheetah, the wolf, and the cobra characters, where each artist performed for the last time in front of judges, or investegators, Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdel Nour, Egyptian actor Hassan Al-Raddad, Saudi actor Muhanned Al-Hamdi and Syrian actor Qusai Khouli.

The judging panel agreed that Amal Bouchoucha was behind the cheetah costume and Saudi singer Waad disguised as the wolf, however they couldn't agree on the cobra, as Cyrine, Hassan and Muhannad guessed that it was Ehab Tawfik, but Qusai Khouli said that it was Egyptian singer Hamada Hilal.

At the end of the show, the final contestants sent out messages to viewers.

Winner Ehab Tawfik said: 'I tried to mislead the audience and investigators, forgive me for misleading you, but these are the rules of the game', while Amal Bouchoucha stated that this is a unique experience and once in a lifetime opportunity that made her sing and dance without any fear or criticism.

As for Waad, she considered that the program gave her the opportunity to do whatever she wanted, which helped her to be herself a million percent.