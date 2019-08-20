A Coffee in Berlin at Cinema Akil

What appears to be a regular day in law school dropout Niko Fischer’s idle life turns out to be a pivotal moment of growth. A series of events – from losing his father’s financial support to an elderly man sharing a traumatic childhood experience – force Niko into roles of sympathy and responsibility.



Find out what happens in Jan-Ole Gerster’s 2012 tragicomedy A Coffee in Berlin, which is showing at Alserkal Avenue’s independent art house theatre, Cinema Akil. Tickets to the show are available online and onsite.

Date 26 August - 31 August 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue Ticket price AED52.50-56.50 Admission 26 Aug: 7:30pm

31 Aug: 7pm Website https://www.cinemaakil.com/films/?date=2019-08-26&movieid=214