Coldplay to Debut Their 'Everyday Life' Album With Livestream Shows in Amman Jordan

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Coldplay revealed news of the release of its new album from Jordan during a fake press conference with Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen.





The livestream of Coldplay's Everyday Life album will air on YouTube in two parts, mirroring the halves of the Everyday Life double album, “Sunrise” and “Sunset.”

According to an official release, the band “chose Jordan for its natural beauty and historical and cultural significance.”

Majd Shweikeh, Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said: “We are honoured that Jordan, the land of hospitality, home of Petra and the legendary Wadi Rum was chosen by Coldplay to debut their latest album.

For their first-ever performance in Jordan, The “Sunrise” part will begin on November 21st at 11:00 p.m. EST, and “Sunset” will be performed, appropriately enough, at sunset (or 9:00 a.m. EST).

Everyday Life - Live in Jordan

The new album performed in full, live on @YouTube

Sunrise 4am GMT / Sunset 2pm GMT

November 22, 2019#ColdplayJordan #EverydayLife pic.twitter.com/JNh1TAPdWK — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 1, 2019

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album," the band said in a press release. "It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”

Lead Singer Chris Martin has also talked about how the record was inspired by the drama series 'Game of Thrones.'

Everyday Life follows 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. The new album is led by “Orphans” and “Arabesque.''

The band also posted a poster on their Instagram page featuring a black and white picture in addition to Arabic and English Titles of the album.

​