Cole Sprouse Describes Childhood Fame as 'Trauma'

Cole Sprouse opens up growing up famous.

The 29-year old rose into fame when he played the role of Ross Gellar's son on the sitcom 'Friends', then grew up to star in the Disney Channel alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in 2005 in the series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody which eventually stopped airing in 2011.

And recently, the Riverdale star referred to childhood fame is a trauma, "My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, 'Oh, you made it out! Oh, you’re unscathed!' No. The young women on the channel we were on were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences. And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience," he said.

"When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we’re not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma," he added.

"So I’m violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don’t feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover."

The Sprouse brothers attended the NY University to get their degree, Cole majored in archaeology while Dylan majored in video game design. shortly after that, Cole went back to business and starred as Jughead Jones on the series Riverdale.

​"I feel like my ducks are in a row better than they've ever been," he . "We're also seeing the conclusion of a program I've spent the majority of my 20s on, so there is this world of possibilities that lies before me at the end of this production that I find incredibly appealing and intoxicating."

"And, I hate to break it to everybody, but I'm not the only 30 year old playing a teen on television."