Comedian Sarah Silverman Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, John C. Reilly and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, President/CEO Leron Gubler attend her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (AFP/File)

Comedian Sarah Silverman received the 2,649th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The star of I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, was joined by fellow late-night host and former boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel, and Ralph Breaks the Internet co-star John C. Reilly.

"Sarah and I dated for seven years. She mentioned me in her 300-page autobiography four times. I looked it up last night. She mentioned farting 13 times. It has always been her first love," Kimmel said during a light roast of Silverman.

"Sarah, you really do deserve this honor. You rank among the great comedians. I think you are a vastly underrated and excellent actress. You sing, you write, you kind of play guitar, you really can do it all," he added.

The New Hampshire native has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.

In addition to her work in television, Silverman appeared in the films Bad Santa, Wreck-It Ralph, I Smile Back, The Book of Henry, Battle of the Sexes, Rent and School of Rock.