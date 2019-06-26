Comedy Nights with Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra taking the stage at the Raj Mahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks Dubai
On 12 July, fans of Indian stand-up comedy will be able to catch Kunal Kamra taking to the stage live at the Raj Mahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks Dubai.

Kamra last performed in Dubai back in 2018, with a show called Fresh Thoughts. This time around, he’ll be performing his latest solo show, Fresher Thoughts, so you can expect to see an all-new routine.

Kamra is a rising star in the Indian comedy scene, and up until a few years ago he worked in advertising. Now, he has a hit podcast and more than a million subscribers on YouTube. The show will be in a mix of Hindi and English, and due to some of his material, it’s PG-18.

Date 12 July 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Raj Mahal Theatre, Bollywood Parks Dubai
Telephone +971 800 262 9464
Ticket price AED75
Admission 8pm
Website https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/discover/bollywood/events

 

