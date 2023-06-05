Composer Mohamed Al-Nadi dies aged 39

ALBAWABA - Egyptian composer Mohamed al-Nadi died on Monday morning, 5 June 2023, at the age of 39, after a sudden health crisis he suffered on Sunday.

Mohamed al-Nadi was transferred to a hospital in the Mukattam area of Cairo but died after his health deteriorated.

Al-Nadi's funeral will be held in his hometown, Alexandria, at the Mandara Bahri mosque.

Tamer Hussein expressed his shock after Al-Nadi's death, saying: "Shocking news and heartache... The death of my brother and friend, one of the nicest people created by God, the great composer Mohamed al-Nadi...Our Lord will forgive you."

Al-Nadi presented more than 100 tunes in his singing career, in which he collaborated with a large number of singers, Amr Diab, Mohamed Hafqi, Mustafa Qamar, Angham, Haitham Shakir, and others.