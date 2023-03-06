Controversial Ebtasem Ayoha El General in Ramadan

A new Syrian series to hit the small screen during the month of Ramadan titled “Ebtasem Ayoha El General”. For the past few months, the series sparked controversy as to what the series is about with multiple speculations stating the maxim is impersonating the late previous leader of Syria Hafeth al Asad.



However, Maxim Khalil quickly disproved these theories and stated that any details should be taken directly from the writer or the media office of the production studio.



In the first-ever look, a teaser was posted by Maxim Khalil on his own personal Instagram page. We are treated to a short clip of Maxim looking up at the camera with voiceovers throughout the sequence.



The events of the new series, according to the website "Cinema.com", revolve around a tyrannical ruling family who has seized power in the country. A conflict arises between two brothers, one of whom has inherited the presidency from his father. The conflict revolves around power and influence in the country, without regard for the interests of the country or its citizens.

Samer Radwan has previously written a Very Hard Birth “Al Wiladeh Men al Khasira” and is at it again with this controversial series, produced by Metaphora in Qatar.

