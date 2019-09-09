Watch Hala Al-Turk's Cute but Creepy Dancing Gestures With Her Father!

Bahraini singer Hala Al-Turk has sparked controversy among followers after appearing in a clip with her father, the Bahraini producer Mohammed Al-Turk inside their car while dancing to the song "Ensay" by Saad Lamjarred.





In the clip that was heavily circulated in the web, Hala seemed to be comfortable and enjoying her time with her father, then went along with him and followed his gestures, some considered to be directed to her mother Mona Saber after criticising her two days ago.

Some followers criticized Hala and Mohammed's gestures, describing them as provocative and carrying many degrading meanings against Ms. Mona, who announced her surrender towards custody of her daughter, as she claimed that if she had a villa and money she would not have lost custody of her daughter.