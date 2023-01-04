Corden leaves his talk show, reason is shocking

ALBAWABA - back in April of 2022, TV host James Corden gave an emotional announcement that he will be leaving the talk show, ''The Late Late Show'' to spend more time with his family.

And earlier this week, James Corden sat down for an interview with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show ''The Drew Barrymore Show''

Barrymore opened up the topic with the British comedian, seeking to know the real reason behind his departure and when he will take that decision, she said: ''When do you know to walk away?''

The TV host went on to talk about how emotional and hard it was that he has to go to work on Sundays while he could be hanging out with his 11 year old son.

He recalled: ''I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6am and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ''Are you working today?'' and I said, ''I am,'' and he said, ''I thought, well it’s Sunday,'' and I said, ''I know buddy but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,'' and his face just kind of dropped.

‘I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ''I’ve realized, best case scenario we have 6 more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one''.

He added: ''So, really the choice was to go, ''Well if I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family,'' and that is really all it comes down to. ''I will be a mess on that last show. I will cry my eyes out but I will know at my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor