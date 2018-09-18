The Corner Gallery Opens in Amman Showcasing Arab and European Artists

Located in the Courtyard at Campbell Gray Living, in the new, bustling Abdali, The Corner will be surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cool venues, making it a multi faceted and exciting artistic venue.

The Corner gallery hosted 16 renowned artists from Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt, Armenia, Kurdistan, Spain, Turkey, and the Philippines, on 13th September at a new gallery in the Abdali district of Amman.

Under the theme of #Red&Blacks, each artist expressed red and black in their own style and on their own terms, showcasing that the interpretation of love, war, beauty, death, culture, form, and politics is never one and the same.

Just like the contrast of the two colors is intense vs neutral, passion and desire vs death and fear, and romance vs aggression, the artworks are contrasting in their power, style, and artistic philosophy.

The exhibition was curated by The Artinerary at Amman's newest art space, "The Corner.

The space has been launched to hold exhibitions, talks, workshops, and art salons. It is a space where people can sit and enjoy a good cup of coffee and some great art. The Corner works closely with other galleries in Amman, in a collaboration to showcase their art and support their artists, as well as being a hub for both established and renowned independent artists, and young and upcoming talents alike.

The exhibition is under the patronage of HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, and continues until the end of October.

