Coronavirus Music Video Released by an Egyptian Folk Singer!

Egyptian singer Essam Shaaban, son of the late artist Shaaban Abdel Rahim released a new song Coronavirus.

The song talks about the virus, and how to tackle the virus crisis and the ways to prevent it, in a folky manner.

The song is written by Islam Khalil, who Essam participated with in singing, and he is the writer of late Shaban Abdel Rahim's songs, which achieved great success in the Egyptian street.

The song achieved great popularity through social media, and drew the attention of the followers, who noticed the unified style between "Sha'boula" and his son, as well as simplicity of the lyrics and directing awareness to people through simple and common words.