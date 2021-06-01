Courteney Cox BREAKS The Internet as She Recreates 'Friends' Scene on Tiktok

Actress Courteney Cox shared on Instagram a video of her recreating an iconic Friends scene with pop singer Ed Sheeran.

The outdoor video of Cox and Sheeran doing the hilariously bad dance, "The Routine," has already gotten more than 9 million views.

"Just some routine dancing with a friend... @teddysphotos#ReRoutine," Cox captioned the clip Sunday.

In an episode of Friends, Cox and David Schwimmer, who played adult siblings Monica and Ross, decided to do "The Routine," which they believe they perfected as kids, to get on camera for a dance competition TV show.

The moment was featured as a highlight on HBO Max's Friends reunion special last week.

The sitcom initially ran 1994-2004, but remains popular in reruns. It co-starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.