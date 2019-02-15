Courteney Cox (Twitter)

Courteney Cox stopped using face fillers because she didn't "look like herself".





The 54-year-old actress begun getting injectable fillers because she "wasn't pleased with myself and the way I looked", but has now admitted that she's been filler free for almost two years, as she was concerned her injections were getting out of hand.

She said: "I would say it's a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood. You have to accept getting older, and that's something that I had a hard time doing.

"[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn't realise it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, 'Oh s**t. I don't look like myself.'"

Now, the 'Friends' star insists she's learned how to "embrace" the way she looks without altering her appearance.

She added: "So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change."

And despite no longer having fillers, Courteney says she's now the most confident she's ever been.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they're things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I am think I am at a stage of my life where it's very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I've become and who I strive to be."

The 'Cougar Town' actress is in a good place right now, as she recently admitted her relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid is "better" now that they've decided not to get married.

She said: "Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything's better.

"Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup - we were apart for six months - that really showed us a lot, and it's just better."