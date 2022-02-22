Courtney Cox Believes Cosmetic Procedures Made Her Look 'Strange'

Courteney Cox talks about how she went through cosmetic procedures and trying to maintain youth.

And in a recent interview, Cox revealed that she had a problem with her body and face changing due to age, and now, she admits that she is more comfortable with the change and 'looking over'.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years,” she told the outlet. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

“Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,”’ she added.

“The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself,” she told the outlet. She’s still trying all kinds of new beauty products, she said.

“I’m a product whore,” she said. “I will try anything.”

Previously in 2017, she admitted that she got all her fillers dissolved and now she is as natural as she can be.

Despite her being successful, Cox said her confidence was dented a few years ago after filming a pilot for a series that failed to make it to production.

"It shook me for a little while. I mean for years in some weird way, like, I was scared to go back out," she said.

The actress then talked about reviews and comments she recieves. "It's best not to read them at all, but I do and sometimes I go straight for where my name is," she said. "Let me skip all the 'What do you think about the film?' Just, what did you say about me?"

Courteney is a mom to 17-year-old daughter Coco, whom she shares with ex David Arquette.

She revealed that it worries her that Coco has more than 300k followers on her Instagram “I don’t like that she has them. It just feels weird to me. What are people attaching to?” she asked.