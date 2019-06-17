Courtney Cox Celebrates 55th Birthday With 'Friends' Co-Stars

Actress Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday this weekend with her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox.





"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," Cox captioned Saturday's photo of the three women smiling together.

Aniston is 50 and Kudrow is 55. They co-starred with Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

Aniston said in a TV interview on June 5 that she is up for a televised reunion with her former cast-mates should a revival or sequel ever get the green light.

"Anything is a possibility," she told the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Listen, I told you this. I would do it! The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure."

