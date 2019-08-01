Courtney Cox Wishes Lisa Kudrow a Happy Birthday

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram early Wednesday morning after Kudrow, her former Friends co-star, turned 56 years old Tuesday.





Cox and Kudrow played Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Cox shared a photo from a Season 8 episode where Phoebe dresses up as Supergirl for Halloween.

"I'm late (except in Hawaii) in wishing my favorite super hero @lisakudrow the happiest of birthdays. She's smart, she's kind, she's quick, she's a great mom, friend, wife, daughter, sister, actress, and funny as hell. I love you loot," she captioned the post.

Cox reunited with Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on Friends, for a girls night in June. The trio also reunited earlier in the month to celebrate Cox's 55th birthday.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," Cox wrote on Instagram at the time. Friends co-starred David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Aniston voiced interest in an official cast reunion in June.

"I would do it! The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," the actress said. "Anything can happen." Cox will star in a new scripted series based on the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U.

Kudrow recently appeared in the films Long Shot and Booksmart, which opened in May.