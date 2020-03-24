"COVID-19 Is Killing Me"! Watch How Coronavirus Inspired Cynthia Samuel to Sing Britney Spears's "Hit Me Baby"!

Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel knows how to spend her time in quarantine!

The Lebanese beauty shared a video, with her 914k followers on Instagram, singing Britney Spears's hit "Hit Me Baby", but adding the Coronavirus twist to it.

The lyrics went:

COVID-19 is killing me and I

I must confess I hate quarantine, quarantine

I miss my friends, I'm losing my mind,

Give me a sign, when can I go back outside.

Cynthia captioned the video: "Here’s a video of me singing my new favorite song! Lyrics are below! Hope u like it"