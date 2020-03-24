"COVID-19 Is Killing Me"! Watch How Coronavirus Inspired Cynthia Samuel to Sing Britney Spears's "Hit Me Baby"!

  1. Home
Published March 24th, 2020 - 10:49 GMT
Cynthia Samuel

Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel knows how to spend her time in quarantine!

The Lebanese beauty shared a video, with her 914k followers on Instagram, singing Britney Spears's hit "Hit Me Baby", but adding the Coronavirus twist to it.

The lyrics went:

COVID-19 is killing me and I
I must confess I hate quarantine, quarantine
I miss my friends, I'm losing my mind,
Give me a sign, when can I go back outside.

Cynthia captioned the video: "Here’s a video of me singing my new favorite song! Lyrics are below! Hope u like it"

Maya Diab, Both Nadines and More.. Lebanon Protests With a Femininity Flavour!

