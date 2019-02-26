'Craft' by Ian Smith at Warehouse Four

Check the talent out this year during a show hosted by Dubomedy's Mina Liccione.

Hailed as his “strongest show till date,” Ian Smith’s fifth solo act “Craft” is arriving at Dubai’s Warehouse Four after selling out at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Smith’s multi-media stand-up travels from tales of indecision all the way to the art of origami, covering the comic’s time in New Zealand, the glowworm caves of Waitomo and his fears of Netflix. Prepare for an evening of wish-granting origami-making and uninterrupted laughter with a notoriously funny comic.

Ian Smith is an award-winning, critically-acclaimed comedian from the UK. His Edinburgh Fringe shows have been widely celebrated, resulting in successful runs at Soho Theatre. His previous show, titled Snowflake, won an Amused Moose Comedy Award and a ThreeWeeks Editors’ Award in 2017. Check the talent out this year during a show hosted by Dubomedy's Mina Liccione.

Date 27 February 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Warehouse Four Ticket price AED75 Admission 8pm Website https://www.warehousefour.com/ian-smith-craft

Download the Dubai Calendar app: