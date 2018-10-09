'Crazy!', Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Keen to Stay Fit and Healthy

The loved up pair are both keen to stay fit and healthy (Source: jlo - Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez "never miss a workout".

The loved up pair are both keen to stay fit and healthy, and it appears the 49-year-old singer and her 43-year-old beau are keeping up their regime together and staying in great shape.

Basketball star Alex - who's nickname is A-Rod - showed off their workout this week, and wrote on Instagram: "Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout. It's the best way to de-stress.) Here's the upper body workout @jlo and I crushed late last night. #NoExcuses. (sic)"

J-Lo has been preparing for her performance at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night (09.10.18) and she recently revealed she's in the "best shape of her life" as she also worked on her fitness ahead of her 15-show Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Get Right' hitmaker said: "Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot ... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it ... I will work out and be in the best shape of my life.

"There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could ... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! (sic)"

Jennifer isn't the only one surprised by her physical ability as boyfriend Alex - whom she's been dating for almost two years - has been training with her occasionally and is inspired by how athletic she is.

He previously said: "Jennifer is an incredible athlete. She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great."