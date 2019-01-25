Crazy Rich Asian Star Awkwafina to Present in SAG Awards

Awkwafina is set to be the star of her own show. (AFP/ File)

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and 30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin have joined the list of SAG Awards presenters.

The 30-year-old actress and 60-year-old actor will present awards at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.

"Drumroll please! Let's welcome our newest batch of presenters: @awkwafina, @AlecBaldwin, @MattBomer, and @LaverneCox! #sagawards," the Screen Actors Guild announced in a tweet Thursday.

Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, Richard Madden, Ricky Martin, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine and Keri Russell have also joined the list of presenters.

"But we're not stopping there - we're so excited to announce that @Lavernecox, @_richardmadden, and @ricky_martin are also joining our slate of presenters! #sagawards," the guild wrote.

Awkwafina's movie Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Her co-stars Henry Golding, Ken Jeong, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh were previously announced as presenters, along with Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Adam Driver, John David Washington, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello.

Will & Grace star Megan Mullally will host the 2019 awards show. Tom Hanks will present M*A*S*H icon Alan Alda with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.