Creed ll New Poster Released

Creed II is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21 (Source: michaelb4jordan / Twitter )

Follow > Disable alert for Michael B. Jordan Follow >

Michael B. Jordan is ready for a fight in the new poster for the upcoming Rocky series sequel, Creed II.

Jordan uploaded the poster onto Twitter Tuesday alongside the caption, "Fight of the Century."

The image features Jordan as Adonis Creed as he stares down his new opponent, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). Viktor is the son of Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who killed Adonis' father Apollo Creed.

Sylvester Stallone, as Rocky, and Lundgren, as Ivan, make appearances in the back of the poster as the old rivals also stare each other down.

Creed II, from director Steven Caple Jr., is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21. The latest trailer for the film released in September, featured Adonis wanting to fight Viktor in order to avenge his father.