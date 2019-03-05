Crisis Between the Creators of “the Crew” Film and Sharm El-Sheikh Asian Film Festival Management

Movie director Islam Rasmy decided to withdraw “The Crew” from the Sharm El-Sheikh Asian film festival (Source: ahmedhelmy - Instagram)

The first days of the Sharm el-Sheikh Asian Film Festival witnessed a crisis between the creators of the opening film “The Crew” and the festival’s management headed by director Magdi Ahmed Ali, the festival’s art director Mohamed Sayed Abdel Rahim and its CEO Mostafa al-Kilany.

The crisis began at the opening ceremony when the screening of the movie was delayed and the audience left the room.

Movie director Islam Rasmy decided to withdraw “The Crew” from the festival over the incident. Rasmy issued a statement in which he said he decided to withdraw the movie because of the poor organization of the festival and out of respect to actors.

The festival management, however, decided to screen the movie despite the director’s announcement.

Al-Masry Al-Youm reported that the festival’s management decided to display the DVD version sent by the filmmakers before the inauguration of the festival.

Rasmy told Al-Masry Al-Youm he did not know anything about the version that was displayed at the festival, as he had withdrawn the official version.

He added that he was considering action against the festival’s management over displaying the movie.

Abdel Rahim said the regulations of the festival stipulate that the film cannot be withdrawn from the festival after it starts, which means that the management did not commit a violation by screening it.

He described the movie director’s acts as unprofessional.

At the end of the day after the screening of the film, Rasmy filed an official claim with the police station against the festival’s management because of displaying the movie despite it being withdrawn.