Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Announce They Are Expecting Twins

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad again.

The couple shared the happy news on their social media accounts.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ” wrote Cristiano on his Instagram post.

The picture featured the athlete and his girlfriend holding a photo of the ultrasound while laying in bed next to each other, Georgina shared the same post on her timeline.

Ronaldo has four children. The oldest, Cristiano Junior, was born on 17 June 2010 in America.

The mom of Cristiano Jr., remains anonymous by her request, according to the star.

A surrogate mother then gave birth to a pair of Ronaldo’s twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, on 8 June 2017, also in America.

Ronaldo also has a child with Rodriguez – Alana Martina, who was born on 12 November 2017.

In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children.