Crystal episode 28

ALBAWABA - The new Lebanese drama series Crystal is becoming one of the most famous shows watched in 2023.

The Lebanese drama Crystal, tells the story of two women, a famous fashion designer, Alia played by Pamela El Kik, and the daughter of a gardener, Fai played by Stephanie Atala, both women fall for the same man, Dr Jawad Fayyad, played by Mahmoud Nsr and the struggle between them turns into a war that only one can win.

Crystal is the Arabic version of a Turkish series of the same plot titled: War of Roses. The Lebanese version stars Pamela El Kik, Mahmoud Nsr and Stephanie Atala.

Episode 28 of the show aired yesterday, on Sunday with exciting and suspenseful events that follows the events of episode 27 where it ended with a shocking scene of Aws trying to end his and Fai's life after kidnapping her.

In the episode that aired on Sunday, the police manage to find the spot where Aws kidnapped Fai and ended up rescuing her from Aws.

Reactions of the series were all positive for the series with fans praising the director for the choice of scenes and script.

One user applauded Stephanie Atala's acting skills and wrote: "Stephanie was amazing in the latest episode, her face is so relaxing, and the most beautiful face I have seen in Arabic drama."

It is said that the show will last for 90 episodes.

By Alexandra Abumuhor