Crystal series episode 32: Steamy kiss between Jawad and Alia

ALBAWABA - Episode 32 of Crystal series, the Arabized version of Turkish drama Güllerin Savaşı (translated to: War of the Roses), has witnessed a bold scene between Dr. Jawad Fayyad, played by Mahmoud Nasr, and Alia, played by Pamela Al-Kik, after she decided not to give up and regain the love of her life.

In the 32nd episode, Alia seeks to win back Jawad from Fay, played by Stephanie Atallah, in various possible ways, and decides to help Fay's father and get him out of prison after his involvement in a murder case.

After Faye's father is released from prison, he asks his daughter to stay away from Dr. Jawad because of what Alia did to them and supported them during the crisis. Indeed, Fay decides to fulfill her father's wish and asks Dr. Jawad to separate.

In return, Alia asks Fay's ex-lover, Aws, to go back to work with her in order to bring him closer to Fay.

Fay's sister, Ward, played by Leen Gherra, helps Alia by conveying a message to Dr. Jawad that Fay and Aws's relationship has begun to improve, in order to push them further away.

Kissing Scene

Fay decides to ignore all the struggles she's going through and sends a message to Dr. Jawad.

However, his phone was with Alia, who deletes the message, and asks Jawad to take her to her room after she drank too much.

Alia also sends housewife Rehab to ask Fay to come to her room to make her witness the intimate position with Dr. Jawad.

Dr. Jawad himself was mad and shocked too then he exits the palace.

This is not the first time Mahmoud Nasr and Pamela Al-Kik kiss in Crystal series. The two stars have kissed in the first episodes. Mahmoud Nasr and Stephanie Atallah kissed each other too.