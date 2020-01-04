Curtis Pritchard Expresses Willingness to Do The Greatest Dancer with Brother AJ

Curtis Pritchard would love to team up with his brother on 'The Greatest Dancer'.



The former 'Love Island' star will appear as the receptionist on the second series of the talent show, on which he will introduce the contestants and chat to them to ease their nerves, but the professional dancer admits if he was to take a team onto the programme he would join forces with his sibling and 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro AJ Pritchard.



He said: "If I was about to audition for The Greatest Dancer my team would be myself and my brother.



"That's all we need, AJ and me, the Pritchard smile all the way."



Curtis admits it would be a "dream come true" to compete alongside AJ in a dance capacity, because the siblings have always gone up against each other in the past.



He said: "AJ and I have always competed against each other. We sort of actually missed out on each other a little bit as



well because he's always just been in the age category above me.



"So we have competed against each other, but it's always just been slightly off.



"It gets competitive between us but we always support each other as well.



"We always back each other up and we always help each other, we always send choreography over, when he's doing 'Strictly' and I'm doing 'Dancing with the Stars' we look at each other's and we always work together and it would be a dream come true to do something with him."



Curtis has worked with AJ on 'Ru Paul's Drag Race UK', but admits his receptionist role is a "new twist" to his TV adventures.



He added: "I've never done anything like this role before, being the receptionist where I'm presenting and introducing

everybody.

"But I was a dance captain and choreographer of the final of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race UK' with my brother AJ, so it's a little bit the same on TV.



"I've done 'Dancing with the Stars' and that's on TV as well. So training celebrities and working hours and hours with them I've done a lot of so this is a new twist to my adventure in life."



And the star has also been training his girlfriend Maura Higgins in Latin and ballroom to help her out before her 'Dancing on Ice' debut later this month.



He said: "I've done a bit of dancing with her. Just normal ballroom and Latin dancing, and she's a great follower.



"She holds her body perfectly. Her arms connected to her body, connected to her legs, it all works in one.



"So I think that's really going to help on the ice."