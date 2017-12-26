Cute: Jennifer Lawrence Visited a Children’s Hospital on Christmas
In addition to donating her time to the Norton Children's Hospital, the Academy Award-winning Kentucky native has also opened her wallet. (AFP/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Cardiac Intensive Care Unit as an alert
Disable alert for Cardiac Intensive Care Unit,
Click here to add Courier-Journal as an alert
Disable alert for Courier-Journal,
Click here to add Instagram as an alert
Disable alert for Instagram,
Click here to add Jennifer Lawrence as an alert
Disable alert for Jennifer Lawrence,
Click here to add Louisville as an alert
Disable alert for Louisville
Jennifer Lawrence visited the Norton Children's Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Ky. for the fifth Christmas in a row.
"Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's Hospital today to visit with patients, families, and staff," the hospital wrote on their Instagram page. "This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!"
In addition to donating her time to the Norton Children's Hospital, the Academy Award-winning Kentucky native has also opened her wallet.
Last year, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the hospital's Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, the Courier-Journal reported.
"My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital. Their strength and courage is inspiring," Lawrence said at the time.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12