Cutie Like Her Granny! Check out Haifa Wehbe's Granddaughter in This Adorable Video

Zainab Fayyad, daughter of Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe, published a new video of her daughter, expressing great love for her.

The little girl's features appear slightly different since the last time her mother posted a picture of her. As she grows up, she's starting to look a bit like her diva grandmother Haifa.

Zainab takes great caution with her two children, as she suffered when she was a child since she was deprived of her mother's tenderness as she followed the path of stardom and abandoned her. So far they are still not talking to each other.