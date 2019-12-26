  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Cutie Like Her Granny! Check out Haifa Wehbe's Granddaughter in This Adorable Video

Cutie Like Her Granny! Check out Haifa Wehbe's Granddaughter in This Adorable Video

Published December 26th, 2019 - 08:34 GMT
The little girl's features looked a bit different growing up (source: @haifawehbe Instagram)
The little girl's features looked a bit different growing up (source: @haifawehbe Instagram)

Zainab Fayyad, daughter of Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe, published a new video of her daughter, expressing great love for her.

The little girl's features appear slightly different since the last time her mother posted a picture of her. As she grows up, she's starting to look a bit like her diva grandmother Haifa. 

Zainab takes great caution with her two children, as she suffered when she was a child since she was deprived of her mother's tenderness as she followed the path of stardom and abandoned her. So far they are still not talking to each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And P.S: I don’t fall in love with any child easily..

A post shared by ايلي باسيل (@eliebassilofcl) on

Haifa Wehbe Inspires Women With Powerful Words and Hot Shorts.. Check Her Out

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...