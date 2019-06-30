Cyrine Abdel Nour to Present TV Show on MBC

It seems that Cyrine Abdel Nour will appear again on mbc channel.





The lebanese actress will not have a new role in a series this time but she will be presenting a new entertainment show that she is rumored to have signed a contract for already with mbc. Abdelnour will be traveling for a period of several weeks to shoot its episodes so that it screens by the fall.

While the Lebanese star remains silent about the details of the new project, it is noteworthy to mention that she has already tried something close to presenting before with "Alaan" channel in a reality TV show called "Bila Hudood" (Without Borders) which discussed many social issues.