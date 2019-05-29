Cyrine Abdel Nour's Husband Comments Frankly on Her Love Scenes with Taim Hassan in 'Al Hayba'

Fareed Rahma, Cyrine Abdel Nour's husband revealed his reaction to her daring love scenes in the series "Al Hayba: Al Hasad" (Prestige: The Harvest) alongside Syrian star Taim Hassan.





Farid Rahma said in his comments during "Arab Wood" program that he is the jealous kind of husband, dismissing comments that say he does not get jealous, and said: "Try to do something and check if I would get jealous or not ". He admitted though that he is following up with the series, and that he is keen to return home before the broadcast of the episode and watches the replay if he missed the premiere.

Cyrine has already confirmed that her husband is the jealous type yet he knows very well that what appears on the screen is merely acting and fictional and does not represent real feelings.

The series "Al Hayba : Al Hassad" (The Prestige : The Harvest) is Produced by Sadeq Al Sabah and directed by Samer Al Barkawi, and stars Taim Hassan and Mona Wasef alongside Cyrine Abdelnour.