Cyrine Abdel Nour's Wedding Dress in 'Al Hayba' Breaks Social Media

The wedding dress of Cyrine Abdel Nour in the series "Al Hayba : Al Hasad" (The Prestige : The Harvest) caused a sensation on social media.





The events of the 27th episode from the series witnessed the wedding ceremony of Cyrine's character Noor Rahma and Jabal Sheikh Jabalm portrayed by Taim Hassan.

The Lebanese star posted pictures of her stunning look on her Instagram profile, where she wore a chiffon dress with a multilayered skirt.

The dress had sleeves, and its design was really simple, so opinions were divided on it, as some saw it was not head-turning at all and that she had to choose another design, especially because the personality of her character Nour Rahma likes flashy clothes.

Others though said that the design was appropriate given the age of the stars as well as the circumstances of their marriage and their love story in the series.