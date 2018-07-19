Cyrine Abdelnour Goes Blonde?

Cyrine posted a picture to her Instagram account in blonde hair (Source: cyrineanour - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Actress Cyrine Abdelnour seems to be considering changing her look, even though the audience got used to her looking a certain way.

Cyrine is thinking about changing her hair color to blonde, and has asked her followers to give her their opinion after she always appears with dark hair.

The songstress and actress posted a picture to her Instagram account in blonde hair and asked her audience if they prefer her in blonde or dark hair?

Cyrine latest on screen role was in the series "Hadootet Hob" (Love Story) in Ramadan 2018 that included multiple stories each is told in five episodes, and given she was pregnant in her last months of pregnancy she portrayed the role of a pregnant woman in a story titled "Al Shahr Al Sabe'" (The Seventh Month).

