Cyrine Abdelnour: I'm proud of Nadine Njeim

ALBAWABA - Lebanese artist Cyrine Abdelnour expressed her pride in her colleague Nadine Nassib Njeim.

In a statement given by Cyrine Abdelnour to Suhair Show on MBC Iraq, the Lebanese singer said: "Nadine Njeim is my colleague, and I'm proud of her, I wrote her on Twitter to congratulate her on Murex d'Or, and to tell her I'm proud of her, I hope she feels the same way about me."

She added that the comparison and competition between them were true, commenting: "The public always do a comparison, saying Cyrine and Nadine and vice versa, if true."

The singer added that there is comparison and competition between her and the actress, as Abdelnour said: "The audience always does the comparison, they say 'Cyrine did this, Nadine did that, and so on."

Cyrine spoke about her private life, saying: "What is most important in my life is Cyrine the mother and the wife, and I am very happy that I was able to live the dream of motherhood."

She added: "I also love the idea of Cyrine the actress, as acting is a mirror to society, and the actor can tell the story of people's lives, and I get happy when people call me a talented actress."