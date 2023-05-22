  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Cyrine Abdelnour: I'm proud of Nadine Njeim

Cyrine Abdelnour: I'm proud of Nadine Njeim

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 22nd, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
Cyrine Abdelnour: I'm proud of Nadine Njeim
Abdelnour expressed her pride in her colleague Nadine Nassib Njeim.

ALBAWABA - Lebanese artist Cyrine Abdelnour expressed her pride in her colleague Nadine Nassib Njeim.

In a statement given by Cyrine Abdelnour to Suhair Show on MBC Iraq,  the Lebanese singer said: "Nadine Njeim is my colleague, and I'm proud of her, I wrote her on Twitter to congratulate her on Murex d'Or, and to tell her I'm proud of her, I hope she feels the same way about me."

She added that the comparison and competition between them were true, commenting: "The public always do a comparison, saying Cyrine and Nadine and vice versa, if true."

The singer added that there is comparison and competition between her and the actress, as Abdelnour said: "The audience always does the comparison, they say 'Cyrine did this, Nadine did that, and so on."

Cyrine spoke about her private life, saying: "What is most important in my life is Cyrine the mother and the wife, and I am very happy that I was able to live the dream of motherhood."

She added: "I also love the idea of Cyrine the actress, as acting is a mirror to society, and the actor can tell the story of people's lives, and I get happy when people call me a talented actress."

 

 

Tags:Cyrine AbdelnourNadine Nassib Njaim

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...