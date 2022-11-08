  1. Home
  3. Dahmer to return for new seasons!

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons.

The first season of Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story was probably Netflix's biggest hit show ever. 

And now, Netflix has renewed the drama-thriller and true crime series for not one, but two new seasons. 

The first season of  'Monster', viewers got a closer look into the horrifying lives of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's victims, however, the new seasons will tell the story of ''other monstrous figures who have impacted society''.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story  (played by Evan Peters), broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, according to Variety The series clocked up more than 1.35billion hours in audience views in its first month alone.

The thriller series was not the only hit Ryan Murphy brought to light, as the American television writer also worked on The Watcher, which tells the story of a family's dream home the turned into a nightmare, and Netflix just announced that the Watcher will officially get a second season. 

 

