Dakota Johnson Revealed Alfred Hitchcock Terrorised Her Grandmother Tippi Hedren

Actress Dakota Johnson says director Alfred Hitchcock "terrorized" her actress grandmother Tippi Hedren and "ruined her career,"

Hedren worked with the director in the early 1960s on The Birds and Marnie, and claimed in her 2016 memoir that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The Fifty Shades of Grey announced the news in one of her new interviews, where she was asked if her grandmother encouraged her to enter the same profession which is acting, and the actress stated: "She was encouraging, and she was always honest and firm about the topic of self-defense, because what destroyed her career was her refusal to have a sexual relationship with Hitchcock.

“That’s what she did. Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrorised her. He was never held accountable.”

Johnson continued, saying: “It’s completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry,” Johnson continued. “It’s hard to talk about because she’s my grandmother. You don’t want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother.

“I think the thing that she’s been so amazing for me and with my mother is just like, no you do not put up with that shit from anybody. She would say it in a far more eloquent way. She’s such a glamorous movie star, still.”

Johnson's revelation comes after she recently made public allegations of abuse against a number of her colleagues, including Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, who have both been accused of abuse by their ex-partners, as well as Armie Hammer, who faces sexual assault allegations, all three of whom have denied these false allegations.

Dakota told The Hollywood Reporter: "I haven't experienced this myself from any of these people, especially since I've had a great time working with them, so I feel sad for the loss of great artists, and I feel sad for the people who need help and may not get it in time. I also feel sad for anyone who has been hurt."

Johnson ended her speech by saying: “I believe that people can change, I want to believe in the ability of people to change, to develop, to get help and to help others.”