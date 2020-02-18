Daniel Craig is set to Ride a $102,000 Land Rover in 'No Time To Die'

James Bond is set to get behind the wheel of the new Land Rover Defender 110 X - which retails at £78,800 ($102,000) - in the film's 25th installment No Time To Die.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming movie, the vehicle is catapulted into the air as it takes on harsh weather conditions during a high-octane car chase through the countryside.

As the SUV speeds down a hill, a voiceover artist says: 'Introducing the new land rover defender which has an iconic shape, but never fails to make an impact.'

The famous automobile - which is followed by a sturdy motorcycle - later powers through a rocky puddle, as they continue: 'Made for adventure, the defender will stay composed, whatever the day throws at you.'

A birds-eye view of the thrilling journey sees the Land Rover venture through a muddy surface, before the 4x4 lands on its back with a slightly-damaged interior.

The clip - which shows off the car's ability to traverse a different variety of terrains - ends with the message: 'If you venture off the track, it remains assured, no matter the circumstance.

'Designed with purpose and tough enough to take any unexpected surprises. The defender is as at home, on the road, as it is off... great, let's go again!'

In the 2015 Spectre film, the Land Rover Defender Bigfoot and Range Rover Sport models are used by the Spectre mercenaries in a bid to capture French psychologist Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

James Bond actor Daniel Craig is joined by his James Bond castmates Lea, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas in the upcoming installment of James Bond, directed by Cary Fukunaga.

The no-holds-barred teaser is typically dramatic, with Bond involved a high-speed chase through the narrow, winding streets of traditionally peaceful Matera alongside his panic-stricken love Madeleine Swann, played by Lea.

He also comes face to face with straight-talking Nomi, played by Lashana - rumoured to be the first female 007.

When Bond asks if she is a double 0, her character confirms she has been for two years - suggesting she capably filled his shoes.

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on April 2 and in the US on April 8.

Singer Billie Eilish recently dropped the title track for the 25th installment of the famous series.

The Grammy-Award winning musician, 18, revealed all about the creative process behind the track in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

Billie sat down with her producer and co-writer brother Finneas O'Connell on Tuesday, telling Louise Minchin that Bond himself had to approve the track.

Producer Finneas, 22, explained Daniel is involved in every aspect of their movie franchise, including the theme song.

'He had to like it. If Daniel doesn't like it then you don't get the job,' he said while Billie added: 'He has a big say in it. We learned that from this. He's really involved. We haven't met him but he's got to like it before they move on.'