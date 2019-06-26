Daniel Craig is Undercover as James Bond in 'Bond 25'

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Craig portraying the secret agent in front of cameras while also discussing things over with director Cary Fukunaga.





Bond 25 stars Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Lashana Lynch (Nomi) also make appearances on the set of the spy action film.

Bond 25 is set for release on April 8, 2020.

Production on the project was unaffected by Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery due to an injury he sustained on set.

Also set to appear are Rami Malek as a new villain, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

Bond 25 will be Craig's last appearance as James Bond.

The actor previously portrayed the character in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.