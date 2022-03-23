Daniela Rahma Gets Injured on Set of "Till Death 2"

Actress Daniela Rahma was injured after a wrong move while filming a scene alongside her colleague, actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, in the scenes of the series "To Death 2".

The director of the series, Philip Asmar, posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account, to which Maguy and Daniela commented on the post, with Bou Ghosn jokingly stating that it was not her fault.

The scene shows Maguy who plays the role of Sahar aiming a gun at Daniella who plays the role of Reem, and Daniella accidentally moves her head and hits her face with the prop gun.

The series "Till Death 2" will be shown during the next Ramadan season.

The work includes actors, such as: Maguy Bogson, Daniela Rahma, Muhammad Al-Ahmad, Bassem Mughniyeh, Carol Abboud, Badi’ Abu Shakra, Wissam Sabbagh, Fadi Abi Samra, Lilian Nimri, Camille Salama, Doja Hijazi, Randa Kadi, Ahmed El-Zein, Nicolas Daniel , Taleen Abu Rjaili, Khitam Al-Lahham, Mounir Shalita, and with the participation of a group of guests, most notably Carmen Lebbos, Ali Sukkar, Lilian Nimri, Ali Mneimneh and others.

And recently, Bou Ghosn and Rahme were seen in Dubai, when Lebanese actress Rahme published a new photo sfeaturing her and her colleague looking charming. “Sahar and Reem in Dubai.” Daniella wrote.