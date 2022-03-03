Darren Criss' Brother Charles Commits Suicide at The Age of 36

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Darren Criss shared a lengthy post mourning the death of his older brother Charles Criss.

Criss revealed that his musician brother died by suicide at the age of 36, the Glee star shared a picture of Charles and attached a lengthy statement to the post where he wrote: “Obviously this is a colossal shock, His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.''

“I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life. But in the short time that I’ve had to process everything, I’ve managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you may have," he continued.

“While he may have given off the impression he wasn’t particularly outspoken, he would nonetheless, time after time, deliver the most wickedly funny lines that could cut a room in half with his equally impressive timing — which was almost always immediately followed by a bursting, boisterous laugh so infectious, it instantly made whatever was initially funny even funnier,” the actor wrote.

“I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me. Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. ‘Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other," he wrote.

“His impressive skills as a musician mixed with his poetic observation of the world yielded a prolific amount of music that was endlessly unique, clever, fun, intriguing and beautiful to me ... A fitting metaphor for his very soul," he added.

"His world revolved around them, and he loved being their father. He shared with them his own joy, good humor, and song, and they adored him for it."

'Charles W Criss⁣ April 1985 - February 2022' he added as a caption.