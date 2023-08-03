David Beckham gets his makeup done by his daughter

ALBAWABA - Harper Beckham is definitely a daddy's girl!

Footballer David Beckham revealed to the world that he gets his makeup done by his 12-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham.

The athlete shared on his Instagram account a picture of him and Harper as she is standing in front of him applying makeup on his face, Beckham wrote: "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was ) my little makeup artist."

David shares daughter Harper with his wife Victoria, along with three other kids, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

Last month, David proved he is an iconic girl dad by throwing Harper a Prada-themed birthday party, Beckham shared a video of the lavish celebration on his Instagram account and wrote: "Happy Birthday my pretty lady keep being beautiful inside and out you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for, Daddy loves you."