David Beckham Sheds A Few Tears While Waiting 13 Hours

After waiting in line for 13 hours to see the late monarch lying in state, David Beckham claimed that he "understood what it meant to represent the Queen."

After joining the five-mile public line at 2.15am on Friday, the former Manchester United and England captain stated he paid his respects at Westminster Hall in London shortly after 3.15pm.

After wiping away what appeared to be a tear, David Beckham nodded in the direction of the Queen's casket.

In honor of the Queen, last weekend's football schedule was canceled. The Premier League will resume on Friday night with games against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Beckham, who played 115 times for the Three Lions, told the PA news agency that there should always be respect shown to our Queen throughout the nation at this time of sadness.

David Beckham Posted different pictures on his Instagram about Her Majesty with a Caption "I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. "

"However, speaking as a former football player and captain of England, I understand the significance of us stepping out onto that field to represent our Queen, our nation, and the Three Lions.

“And when we are out there it gives us the opportunity to celebrate in a way that only football can and only football fans can.”

In 2003, David Beckham received an OBE for his contributions to football as part of the Queen's birthday honor’s list. He also had multiple encounters with the Queen.

The 47-year-old David Beckham continued, "It is emotional for everyone involved. Everyone will miss Her Majesty since she was unique and will be missed.

“Anytime throughout my career when I’ve been asked to do anything regarding the Royal Family, Her Majesty, the Princes, and our King now, I have always very willing to do that.

“I grew up in a family that were royalists. Today I think back to my grandparents because if my grandparents were alive they would have been here so it’s nice to be here to celebrate with everybody the life of Her Majesty and the legacy that she leaves.”

Written By: Lara AlNimri